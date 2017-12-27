No let-up in illegal gambling crackdown as police nab 26

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The police crackdown on illegal gambling activities in the state shows no signs of abating, with 26 individuals nabbed over the past week.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the suspects, including 10 women, were picked up in 23 raids executed by police from Dec 18 to 24.

“Of the 23 raids, 18 were against illegal lottery which saw 21 persons arrested and RM2,259 in cash seized.

“Mobile phones, portable printers, calculators, betting slips and stationeries were also seized,” he said in a statement issued on Monday.

Dev Kumar added that efforts to eradicate online gambling activities continued with raids conducted at 24-hour convenience stores and shops that offer reload services to online gamblers.

“Four raids were conducted in three districts that resulted in the arrests of five (reload) service providers and seizure of five tablets, mobile phones and cash amounting to RM946.”

The suspects, of whom one is a foreigner, are aged between 16

and 49 years, are being investigated for offences under the Common Gaming House Act 1953, he added.