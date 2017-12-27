Northern region hit by floods

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A total of 22 locations in Miri were affected by flood yesterday morning, according to the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat.

A statement said as of 8am yesterday, 290 people from two villages, two schools and one longhouse in Marudi were affected, along with three longhouses in Beluru.

It added that some 13 longhouses in Saeh, Niah were cut off by nearly metre-deep water following torrential rain on Christmas Day, affecting about 1,000 people from Rh Mentali, Rh Linan, Rh Sikan, Rh Kilat, Rh Nendak, Rh Jelani, Rh Sumok, Rh Pilit, Rh Nelson Ningkan, Rh Ayai, and Rh Dennis.

Meanwhile, the state Education Department reported that 20 schools have been affected by floods.

As it is still the school holidays, there were no students boarding at the affected schools.

At least three schools – SK Penghulu Baya Mallang, Baram; SK Uma Sambop, Belaga; and SK Kuala Sigu, Sebauh are not operating due to critical flood levels and damage to equipment not moved to higher grounds in time.