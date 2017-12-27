Ongkili: PBS to feature new, old faces as candidates in GE14

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PENAMPANG: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) will submit a list of new and familiar faces to contest on the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket in the 14th general election (GE14).

However, PBS acting president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili did not say how many of them would be first-timers.

“We will try (to list) as many (new faces as candidates), but at the same time, keep the experienced candidates at grassroots level,” he told reporters at the PBS Christmas open house at Hongkod Koisaan KDCA Hall here on Monday.

The event held from 10am to 1pm was graced by Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Yahya Hussin; Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor and Special Functions Minister Datuk Teo Chee Kang.

Federal Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau, who is also president of United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO), was also present.

About 5,000 visitors attended the open house which featured several performances including choirs.

Ongkili, who is also federal Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water, said PBS would hold retreats in 13 districts around the state early next year, in preparation for GE14.

On party president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan’s stance that he was 99 per cent certain of not contesting in GE14, he said the party was still discussing the matter and the final decision would be determined by the statesman.

Meanwhile, Pairin said the remaining one per cent chance of contesting in GE14 would be based on advice from the party’s leadership.

The Sabah Deputy Chief Minister hopes that all PBS and BN candidates who would contest in GE14 would be acceptable to the people. — Bernama