Public told to be more thoughtful of OKU parking needs

LIMBANG: Inconsiderate members of the public who park their vehicles on parking lots specifically allocated to special needs (OKU) drivers are causing distress and inconvenience here.

In other incidents, OKU parking lots in Limbang are also used as site for roll-on/roll-off (roro) rubbish bins by the rubbish disposal service contractor.

National Paralympic athlete Jamery Siga, in observing these, appealed to members of the public not to deprive the opportunity for people with special needs to park their cars in public places.

He called for greater sensitivity and higher awareness for the needs of OKUs in their area.

“The awareness level and compassionate attitude are still lacking as far facilities provided by local council for OKUs are concerned, with blatant disregard of OKU parking signs put up by the authorities.

“They just drive up and park their cars there without any guilty conscience,” he said.