RM24 million Bekenu Bridge set to open early next year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The RM24 million Bekenu Bridge project is nearing completion, with the opening scheduled for early next year.

The construction of the 70m structure is currently 90 per cent complete, says Sibuti MP Datuk Ahmad Lai Bujang.

According to him, the dual-lane bridge should provide safe and convenient connectivity for pedestrians and motorists between Kampung Rambai and Bekenu Market.

“There are still some minor works left on the bridge, such as tar-sealing and some finishing touches.

“It (the bridge) will be the catalyst for economic and social growth and development in Bekenu, particularly benefitting residents of Kampung Rambai, Bekenu Market and the surrounding areas,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Former chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem officiated at the launch the project on Oct 21, 2015.

At the time, Kampung Rambai villagers could only commute to and from Bekenu Market using small boats.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Lai said he would do anything he could to help those affected by the flood at Sungai Saeh in Niah.

“I have instructed the Fire and Rescue Department and the people at Subis District Office to be on high alert.

“We will do anything necessary to help lessen the burden of the people at these affected areas, especially with the school session going to commence soon,” he said.

It is reported that about 1,000 people from nine longhouses in Saeh were cut off yesterday morning after the road was under nearly 1m of flood water, following heavy rain on Christmas Day.