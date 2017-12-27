Road closure to accommodate Visit Miri Year 2018 cum New Year countdown

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Four roads will be closed to make way for the much anticipated Visit Miri Year 2018 cum New Year countdown to 2018 to be held at Miri Central Park, Marina Parkcity on Dec 31.

According to the event’s organising chairman Cr Ernest Goh in a press conference yesterday, Jalan Bandaraya, Jalan Marina Utama, Jalan Marina 5 and Jalan Marina 3 will be closed from Dec 29 to 31.

Goh revealed that during the three days, traffic police and Rela personnel will facilitate traffic flow, the road closure to ensure the safety of visitors and other road users.

“Those who find it troublesome looking for a parking space could resort to Grab, Uber or taxis to save time and money, and enjoy themselves without worrying about their vehicles.”

Beginning Dec 29, the public can come to the event to enjoy the fun, including stage performances lined up from 6pm to 12am.

The bazaar will sell a variety of food, beverages and handicrafts amidst the beautiful ambience and night scenery at the Coco Cabana.

The stage performances include cultural and modern dances, singing and aerobic exercises – all activities suited for all ages.

“More than 30 stalls have been snapped up by local traders with several still available. Those interested can get in touch with the city council for more information,” he said, adding that it may not be a full-fledged bazaar but adequate to promote Miri’s cultural and local delicacies.

On Dec 31, the VMY 2018 mascot will be unveiled, followed by winners of VMY videos that introduce Miri’s best places of interest.

“There are a total of 15 video entries and we will continuously play the videos for the public over the three evenings. The four winning videos will be unveiled on launch night,” said Goh.

Meanwhile, as the monsoon season is approaching with a thunderstorm forecasted on Dec 31, they are ready for any possibility, Goh said.

“In the event of a thunderstorm, we’ll take the New Year countdown somewhere else, but we are keeping our fingers crossed that it would not happen,” he said.

A crowd of 50, 000 is expected to visit the bazaar and enjoy the stage performances.