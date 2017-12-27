Sarawak does it her way

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak has her own mould to unite the people despite religious and racial diversities.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said unity and tolerance is the state’s recipe for unity and progress.

“The bond and friendship enjoyed by everyone have been around for years, and the people’s understanding of each other is very deep.

“This is the success of this mould, which has within it the ‘cake’. Put the right ingredients and equation and everyone has a share of the cake,” he said at the Christmas open house of Bishop Danald Jute of the Anglican Church of Sarawak and Brunei at his official residence at St Thomas’ Church at McDougall Road here on Monday.

Abang Johari added that the people’s unity is essential for the state to move forward.

“I would like to thank the federal government for understanding the many differences by which we deal with things, especially those involving religion, in Sarawak,” he said.

He also said he would continue with the work of the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem to make a united Sarawak.

Bishop Danald, meanwhile, said the Anglican church had a long history in Sarawak, and thanked people of other religions for joining in the celebration.

He thanked the state for continuing to allocate assistance to churches in the state through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), which has already seen RM15 million allocated this year.

He said every sen allocated to them had and would be spent according to the purposes specified in their application.

“We will also continue to play our role to make a better Sarawak, and be rest assured that we are always behind the state government,” he said.

Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs Abdullah Saidol, Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang were among those in the entourage.