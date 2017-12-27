Song Swee Jin donates copies of two books he had written

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Members of the public can now read ‘The Song Kheng Hai Family Project -Tracing out past to inspire our future’ at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) library.

The book published by Trac-Wheels (M) Sdn Bhd was presented by its managing director Richard Song Swee Jin who is its author to Kuching City South mayor Datuk James Chan Khay Syn at his office yesterday.

Song said the book published in memory of his grandfather Song Kheng Hai is about his legacy in the form of Song Kheng Hai Rugby Field, Song Kheng Hai Hawker’s Centre and Song Kheng Hai Primary School.

“The book is to remember him and his legacy of the rugby field and to retain the field in perpetuity. We want to remember him as he had contributed so much to social sports, cultural activities and education,” he said after handing over three copies of the book to the mayor at MBKS.

At the same time Song donated three copies of another book ‘Api – The Tiger of Kanowit’ also written by him to MBKS library.

This book chronicles the life and peacekeeping efforts of a former state Special Branch chief, the late SAC Dato Lawrence Lim Eng Liong.

It was launched by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Hilton Kuching Hotel recently. Song donated 100 books to all state libraries.

Chan said he was glad to receive such books for MBKS library to be read by members of the public and to enhance local knowledge of past people of Sarawak.