Stormy, wet weather to persist till March

KUCHING: It is predicted that the current wet season due to the easterly monsoon wind will only end in March next year.

The Meteorological Department is therefore telling fishermen to be more cautious at this time of the year because of the rough sea condition.

It is also observed that several fishing vessels are berthed at the jetties here because the fishermen could not go out to sea. This gives the fishermen time to mend their fishing nets and repair their fishing gears.