Additional pre-departure procedures among reasons Hong Kong-Kuching flight discontinued

KUCHING: Additional pre-departure procedures for China travellers who were being routed through Hong Kong was one of the reasons the Hong Kong-Kuching direct flight was discontinued.

China’s deputy consul-general in Kuching, Zhang Yang, said although Hong Kong is part of China, the Hong Kong authority has procedures in place for those coming from the mainland, such as applying for a special pass.

“Hong Kong is different from other cities in the mainland such as Beijing and Shanghai,” he said, adding that the additional procedures also applied to those residing in Shenzhen.

The direct flight not only bypasses this, but also saves time with its four-hour duration, and is more comfortable.

In addition, Hong Kong residents who use Shenzhen to get to Kuching are not subject to a special pass.

Zhang is optimistic that this will bring in more tourists from Hong Kong.

“Sarawak offers different tourist attractions such as culture, adventure and nature which will attract Shenzhen residents who live in a much different environment,” Zhang said.

Meanwhile, Shenzhen should also be of interest to Sarawakians as it is more modern and technologically more advanced.

He was speaking at a press conference after attending the welcoming ceremony of passengers on the inaugural AirAsia Shenzhen-Kuching direct flight, which landed at Kuching International Airport (KIA) at 7.35am yesterday.

Zhang was among those who accompanied Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin at the welcoming ceremony.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz was also present.