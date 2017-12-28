AirAsia flights from Shenzhen and Singapore land at Bintulu Airport

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: AirAsia, the world’s best low-cost airline, flew in two international inaugural flights to Sarawak yesterday, namely Shenzhen-Kuching and Singapore-Bintulu.

The Singapore-Bintulu flight which landed at 11am at Bintulu Airport was received by Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, AirAsia head of commercial Spencer Lee, Sarawak Tourism Board chairman Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz, its acting chief executive officer Mary Wan Mering and its director of government relations Zamani Mohd Rafique.

Lee congratulated AirAsia for this new direct international flights which is a part of AirAsia’s desire to boost international connectivity into East Malaysia, in line with the state government’s effort to improve the tourism industry and flight connectivity.

“I had a brief discussion with AirAsia management, hoping to get more international flights from China next year,” he told a press conference at Bintulu Airport here yesterday.

He said Bintulu is a fast-growing industrial city with a population of 230,000 according to 2015 statistics ,and based on Malaysia Airport Berhad’s statistics about 804,000 passengers used Bintulu Airport in the first 11 months of last year.

There are four direct flights to Bintulu from Kuala Lumpur each day involving two AirAsia and two Malaysian Airlines (MAS) aircraft while one AirAsia flight serves the Kuching-Bintulu sector.

Lee said the flight frequency to Bintulu would be able to cater to the needs of the business community here.

He also said massive promotions would be conducted in Shenzen, Guangzhou (China) and other places together with AirAsia in the hope that other flights from other cities in China would come also in the future.

Lee said the number of visitors to Bintulu in 2016 was 120,613 people, the majority of them from Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah. The rest came from Singapore, New Zealand, Brunei, The Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, and Korea.