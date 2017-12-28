Belaga folk grateful to Abg Johari

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Belaga folk have thanked Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for his immediate assistance during their time of need.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) executive secretary Datuk Awang Bujang Awang Antek said the Chief Minister decided to visit Belaga after reading about how the Menjawah-Belaga road was totally cut off due to landslides and erosion last week.

“He said in his speech just now that he came without being invited because he cares for the people. He had learnt of their plight as reported by The Borneo Post on three occasions, including on its front pages for the Dec 21 and 23 editions.

“As for me, I would like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to Chief Minister YAB Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for his care and concern for the people of Belaga,” Awang Bujang told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

Local community leader Penghulu Jackson Kubang Luring of Uma Kejaman Long Sehagan, Belaga described Abang Johari as “a man who has a good heart”.

“We would like to record our sincere thanks and appreciation to the Chief Minister, who came and visited us today even though he was not officially invited. This shows that he has the people of Belaga at heart,” said Jackson.

Jackson said Abang Johari’s first visit to the area since becoming Chief Minister in January demonstrated he is serious about addressing their problems.

“Our road has been totally cut off for more than a week. During the visit he has promised immediate assistance and this is proof that he cares for us,” added Jackson.

Businessman and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Belaga secretary Henry Tey said Abang Johari had good news for Belaga folk as a whole.

“The Menjawah-Belaga road is our main lifeline as most of the goods are now transported from Bintulu to Belaga via land transport.

“When it was totally cut off by landslides and erosion, essential items in Belaga town had almost run out of stock. So we would like to thank JKR (Public Works Department) for repairing the road so that we can bring in new supplies.

“And of course it goes without saying that we would like to thank the Chief Minister from the bottom of our hearts for his care and assistance,” said Tey.

Ketua Kaum Abang Bujang Abang Sulaihi of Kampung Hijrah said he did not expect the Chief Minister to visit them.

“He came without protocol. We like him because he cares for us,” he said.

Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong said Abang Johari’s visit and his announcement of RM50 million for the upgrade of the Menjawah-Belaga Road is the best Christmas present for the people in Belaga.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Water Supply and Belaga assemblyman Datuk Liwan Lagang said the Chief Minister’s visit showed he cares for the needs of every Sarawakian, even those living in remote areas.

“He also promised to come for the Belaga Regatta to be held sometime in September next year. During that event, he would like to see the road improved and works on the Belaga Waterfront take off,” he said.

Liwan said the RM86 million allocation announced by Abang Johari to upgrade the Menjawah-Belaga road would also help to spur greater economic growth for the district.

He stressed that under the Upper Rajang Development Agency (Urda), the government will ensure Belaga is not left out of mainstream development.