Chong urges Dr Sim to ensure safety in public places

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen has urged Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian to fulfill his job by ensuring safety in public places especially construction sites.

Chong, who is also state Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman, questioned today whether there was any safety compliance by the contractor on site as he referred to a recent fatal road accident that happened at an ongoing flood mitigation project at Padang Merdeka here.

He wondered who should assume responsibility if the contractor or the local authorities should not be answerable to the ill-fated incident.

“The duty of a minister in charge of local government is not about attending functions or cutting ribbons or claiming to have brought about development.

“All Sim Kui Hian has been doing is telling people that there is development in Batu Kawa, this is not the job of a minister. The accident happened on Boxing Day (Dec 26) and today is Dec 28, Dr Sim is still keeping mum about it,” he told a press conference at the DAP headquarters here.

Chong said it is very irresponsible for the minister to remain silent on the incident.

“In this case, silence is not golden, it is irresponsibility. He should tell us who the contractor is. Why being so secretive? There is no proper sign board on site and this is happening right in the heart of Kuching city,” he added.

On Tuesday, a motorcyclist was killed after he skidded and plunged into a metre-deep hole at the mentioned project site. The deceased was found submerged in water by members of the public who alerted the authorities around 6.30am.