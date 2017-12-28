‘Compulsory for employers hiring foreign workers to sign ‘Employers Undertaking”

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Ministry of Human Resources has made it compulsory for employers who have been granted certificate to hire foreign workers to sign the ‘Employers Undertaking’ (Aku Janji Majikan).

The Employers Undertaking is a pledge by an employer on their obligation in paying the full levy cost in employing a foreign worker commencing Jan 1,2018, the ministry added.

“Since Feb 1,2017, a total of 5,687 employers from the various sectors had signed the Employers Undertaking for the employment of 160,131 new foreign workers,” it said in a press statement today.

In noting that a total of 522 employers had confirmed hiring a total of 11,514 new foreign workers as of Dec 19, 2017, the Ministry of Human Resources would like to remind the employers who had not signed the Employers Undertaking to do so as soon as possible.

The ministry stated that the government’s requirement for employers to pay for the levy cost effective Jan 1, 2018, also applies to all employers employing foreign workers before Feb 1, 2017.

Since March 25, 2016 the government had decided that the payment of levy for foreign workers in various economic sectors should be fully borne by the employers, it added.

The ministry also stated that this stipulation was supposed to be implemented on Jan 1,2017 but was postponed to Jan 1, 2018 following an appeal from various employers’ unions for some time to be given to them before the decision is being implemented.

It stated that the government’s decision to postpone the date of implementing the foreign workers employment levy payment to Jan 1, 2018 was to give employers grace period to comply with the new requirement.