Customs foils attempts to smuggle RM27.85 mln goods

SIBU: The Customs Department foiled attempts to smuggle RM27.85 million worth of goods into Sibu and Sarikei between October and December this year and detained three forwarding and shipping agents involved in the process.

Customs Department director-general Datuk Seri Subromaniam Tholasy said they seized eight containers suspected of carrying smuggled goods at Rajang Port in Sibu.

“Five of the containers contained 51,192 litres of liquor of different brands valued at RM6.52 million.

“Two containers contained 103,650 cartons of cigarettes worth RM14.28 million while firecrackers worth RM265,000 were found in one container.

“The goods had been declared as ‘other trade’ (dagangan lain) and were found stacked together with other imported goods in the containers to fool the

authority,” he told a press conference at Sibu Customs Department station in Deshon Road here yesterday.

He said the estimated total value and tax of the seized goods was RM21.07 million.

In Sarikei, Subromaniam said they seized three containers measuring 40 feet and one container measuring 20 feet at Tanjung Manis Port suspected of containing smuggled goods with total value of RM6.77 million.

He said they first confiscated a container on Oct 30 containing 11,908.80 litres of beer in 1,654 cartons valued at RM227,848 which were declared as machinery spare parts.

They also seized a container carrying 7.5 million cigarettes in 750 master cases valued at RM5.4855 million on Nov 23 declared as furniture and furniture parts, he said.

On Nov 30, they confiscated a container with 920 boxes of firecrackers and fireworks worth RM314,507 also declared as furniture and furniture parts.

They later seized a container containing 742 boxes of firecrackers and fireworks worth RM744,395 on Dec 12.

All the goods were confiscated under Section 114 of Customs Act, 1967, he said.

“Investigation is being carried out on shipping and forwarding agents under Section 135(1) (a) of Customs Act 1967 for importing prohibited goods without valid permit.

“If convicted, for first offence, they are liable to a fine of not less than 10 times and not more than 20 times the value of goods or imprisonment of up to three years or both,” he said.

He added that Customs Department had implemented the Demerit System since April this year for shipping and forwarding agents.

Licence of agents found involved in smuggling activities or committing offences and collecting more than 40 demerit points might be suspended, he stressed.

He said out of the some 3,000 shipping and forwarding agents nationwide, 20 would have their licence suspended next year, and three of them were from Sibu.

On the chicken wings found buried near Bukit Aup here in April this year, he said they had taken action against their officer for failure to comply with the department’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

“We had confiscated the chicken wings and investigations are still ongoing.

“Such things happen when there is improper declaration. When it happens, the forwarding agent will claim innocence,” he said.

Sarawak Customs Department director Datin Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha was also present.