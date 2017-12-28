EC advises people to ignore viral message on GE14

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) today advised the people to ignore the dates for dissolution of parliament and the 14th general election (GE14) that have gone viral on social media.

EC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah said parliament could only be dissolved with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the advice of the Prime Minister.

He said in a statement that the dates mentioned in the viral message did not make sense at all.

The message had mentioned Jan 11, 2018, as the date for the dissolution of parliament and March 11 and 25 as the dates for nomination and polling, respectively.

Mohd Hashim said it was unreasonable because the period between the purported dissolution of parliament on Jan 11 and polling on March 25 exceeded the 60-day limit within which a general election must be held.

“The period exceeds the 60 days as stated under Article 55(4) of the Federal Constitution within which time a general election must be held,” he said in a statement. – Bernama