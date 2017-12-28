‘Emart Matang not selling fake eggs as alleged by social media user’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Emart Matang has been inspected by the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry on Tuesday and the premises was found not selling fake eggs as alleged in a social media posting that went viral on Dec 24.

“Following the post on Facebook page Somba Mix, our supermarket has been bombarded by the public seeking confirmation on the matter,” its senior executive Loh Wei Teck said in a press conference here today.

The company lodged a report with the police and Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission on the matter on Dec 26.

“We contacted the page to get more information on the eggs, like purchase receipt, but we got no reply.” Loh said.

“We got our eggs from a licensed local supplier. We sell fresh eggs, not like in the photo which looked frozen.”

He said he was not sure of the intention behind the posting, whether it was just for fun or someone wanting to be famous.

He added that this was the first time such allegation was made against Emart Matang.

Asked if action would be taken against the poster, he said “we might take action against the person who ‘viral-ed’ this”.

“I urge the public not to simply share anything with no supporting evidence. There were almost 5,000 shares before the post was removed. This indirectly affects our image.”