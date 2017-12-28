Family of man detained in Pakistan avoids attention

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The residence of the family of the man who was detained in Karachi, Pakistan last Saturday for alleged involvement in attempt to smuggle out firearms in Samariang, Petra Jaya here, was found quiet as if there were no occupants.

According to their neighbour, the father of the 20-year-old man had been avoiding the public and would only return home late at night ever since the news about his son broke out.

Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi had on Saturday confirmed the arrest of the man at the Jinnah Airport in Karachi, Pakistan.

The neighbour also said that he could not believe that the youth had been detained as he was known as a very good and polite person since childhood.

“I have known him since he was a kid, he is a quiet and shy person. When I heard the news I could not believe he did that,” said the neighbour who insisted anonymity.

He said the last time he saw the youth was on Dec 10 while attending a wedding reception here.

The youth, who is the second of four siblings, is a student of a private college in Kuching and lives with his father and a sibling after his parents divorced, he added. — Bernama