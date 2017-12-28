Lee: Shenzhen-Kuching flight the beginning of more direct flights from China

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: AirAsia’s direct flight from Shenzhen to Kuching is only the beginning of more flights between China and Sarawak, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Assistant Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He said it will encourage other airline companies to open up direct routes so that there are no stopovers from China to Sarawak.

“We are working with AirAsia to study the potential of creating two more flight routes from cities in China next year,” he said.

Lee was speaking at a press conference here yesterday morning after welcoming passengers of the inaugural flight from Shenzhen to Kuching.

The inaugural AirAsia Shenzhen-Kuching direct flight touched down at Kuching International Airport (KIA) at 7.35am yesterday, receiving the ceremonial aviation welcome as it taxied under a water salute.

Lee, who was accompanied by the People’s Republic of China Deputy Consul-General in Kuching Zhang Yang, and Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz, also hoped that more airlines will study Sarawak as a potential destination along their routes.

“Sarawak is a new tourist destination, especially to the business community from China because most of them do not yet know about Sarawak. Shenzhen is not only a modern city, but a famous business centre in China, so there is a huge potential there to also attract businesses in China to come to invest in Sarawak.”

On the new direct flight, Lee said that it offered convenience because travellers from Shenzhen will not have to transit through Hong Kong.

“We hope to retain this route in the future, and we thank AirAsia and the China Public Transport Authority for approving this route.”

To date, the Shenzhen-Kuching flight has received bookings up to March 2018.