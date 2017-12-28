Malaysia seeks extradition of citizen held in Pakistan over firearms possession

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TEBEDU: Malaysia is to seek the extradition of a Malaysian who was caught with firearms in his luggage at Pakistan’s Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the Royal Malaysia Police had sought the cooperation of Interpol for further information on the suspect who is said to hail from Sarawak.

Malaysia could undertake an investigation and subsequently prosecute the suspect, he said to reporters after a visit to the Tebedu Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex here today.

It had been reported that the Malaysian was arrested last Friday while boarding a Malaysia-bound flight and that the Pakistani authorities seized four pistols, eight ammunition magazines and 70 bullets hidden in his bag and shoes. – Bernama