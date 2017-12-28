Man dies while getting medicines
SIBU: A 45-year-old man from Niah dropped dead in a drug store at Wawasan Road here on Tuesday evening as he was about to buy some medicine for his ailment.
Ramzi Usu had gone to the store at 9pm, and was only a few feet away from the counter when he collapsed.
A police team rushed over and confirmed the case as a sudden death report. They took the body to the hospital mortuary.
It is said Ramzi had gone to the store in a car with his friend who waited in the car while Ramzi dashed in to buy some medicines.