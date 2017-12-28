Nine in family slightly hurt as van rams temple altar

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SERIAN: It was a close call for nine members of a family when their van rammed into a prayer altar at a temple in Tebakang, near here on Tuesday.

The 1.15pm incident left the driver pinned to his seat while passengers were able to exit on their own, albeit with minor facial and leg injuries.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) state assistant operations director Tiong Ling Hii said a team of firefighters from the fire station here were dispatched to the scene following a distress call.

He said Bomba personnel extricated the victim shortly upon arrival, adding the latter and his family members were attended to by paramedics at the scene of the accident.