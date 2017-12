Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Darul Hana bridge will be temporarily closed from 6am on Dec 30 (Saturday) to noon on Jan 1 (Monday) to allow for the setting of fireworks display on New Year’s Eve (Sunday). This was disclosed by the management of the bridge in a statement yesterday.

Members of the public are also invited to the event to usher in the New Year 2018.