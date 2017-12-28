PBB Batu Kawa calls for creation of second DPM post

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Batu Kawa branch is calling for the creation of an additional Deputy Prime Minister post to be filled by any non-Umno leaders from either Sarawak or Sabah.

Its chairman Dato Ahmad Ibrahim said the branch hopes that Barisan Nasional (BN) will consider creating an additional one, or even two, DPM posts specifically for non-Umno leaders.

“One of these DPM posts should be a leader from Sarawak,” Ahmad said when contacted yesterday.

He also implied that PBB should be given the additional DPM post as it has the second highest number of parliamentary seats, after Umno.

“We will bring it (creating extra DPM post) up in our first branch meeting for 2018 on January 2, and add this request in our branch resolutions.

“We will also bring up this suggestion for the top party (PBB) leadership’s consideration and adoption.

“(An) Additional DPM seat is good for the state (Sarawak),” he pointed out.

On an unrelated matter, Ahmad said during the branch’s triennial general meeting (TGM) and election here on Dec 24, members had resolved that university fees up to Bachelor degree should be waived for all Sarawakians who qualify to pursue higher education in Malaysia.

“This is to lighten the burden of lower-income parents or families whose children qualify (to pursue higher education).

“Fees are to be fully paid for by the state government if need be or through other sources.

“However, the student must enter university before the age of 25 to qualify for the free education.”

He said another resolution by PBB Batu Kawa branch was that there should be a no-contest for the posts of PBB president, deputy presidents and senior vice-president during the coming PBB Convention.

“We are all out to support Chief Minister and PBB president Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his vision for a greater and prosperous Sarawak.

“We also rally behind him to make sure that the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 be respected by all Malaysians.

“We support him to push through negotiations over the MA63 with the Prime Minister,” said Ahmad.

The TGM saw Ahmad re-elected as branch chairman after he beat Nerawi Salleh by a vote count of 39 to two.