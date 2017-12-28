Rabies outbreak not over yet — Health Dept

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The rabies outbreak in Sarawak is not over yet although it is already six months since it first started, and the public are advised to take all necessary precautions to prevent themselves from being bitten by dogs.

The state Health Department said the last human case of rabies was reported in August this year but there are still incidences of dog bites occurring in certain areas.

In their press statement received here yesterday, the Health Department’s surveillance data on dog bite cases revealed there is an increasing trend of dog bite cases reported mainly from Kuching, notably in Matang and Batu Kawa.

It stated that Matang and Batu Kawa are also declared as rabies-affected areas by the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak.

The statement also revealed that five cases (four adults and a teenager) of dog bites occured at Lorong Sungai Tengah, Jalan Stephen Yong, Sungai Apong, Genesis Light Industrial Park, Jalan Batu Kawa/Matang road between Dec 19 and 21.

The latest case involving a teenager happened at Jalan Wan Alwi.

The total number of dog bite cases in Kuching area is as follows (July 1 to Dec 26): Batu Kawa-Jalan Stephen Yong/Batu Kawa-Matang (221), Matang-Gita (167), Tabuan (185), Penrissen-Kuching-Serian-Puncak Borneo (143), and Kota Sentosa-Batu Kitang (127).

The public are meanwhile advised to wash their wound immediately with running tap water with soaps for 15 minutes and seek immediate treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital.