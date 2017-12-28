RM27 million spent on roads and drains this year — SMC chairman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has spent about RM27 million this year to repair and upgrade roads and drains here.

Council chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King said a total of 114 roads have been improved this year, with priority given to low-lying and flood-prone areas.

“On top of that, we have received plenty of requests to upgrade and repair other roads and drains in Sibu.

“In carrying out our annual road and drain improvement, we appeal to the kind understanding of the people that priority is given to areas which are low-lying and flood-prone,” he said when chairing a full council meeting yesterday.

Tiong said about RM2.4 million was spent for the maintenance of road verges and drains, and RM1 million for street lighting and traffic light maintenance.

For solid and liquid waste disposal, he said SMC had spent about RM8 million.

On another matter, Tiong called on business proprietors here to embrace SMC’s ‘Say No To Plastic Bags’ initiative towards a more liveable and green environment.

From January 2018 onwards, SMC will fully implement the ‘no plastic bags’ ruling throughout the week, as opposed to the current three-days-a-week system implemented in October as a trial period.

On the collection of assessment rates, he said the council has reached RM37.408 million, or 93.55 per cent, of its total yield for this year.