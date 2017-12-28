RM3,500 fine for failing to bring vehicle for weighing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A representative of a transport company was fined RM3,500 in default two weeks in prison in the magistrate’s court here yesterday for refusal to comply with the directive by the authority to present their vehicle at a weighing station for weighing.

The representative of the company pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 63(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The offence was committed at 3pm on Aug 2 at Jalan Datuk Merican Salleh here.

In an unrelated case, a 32-year-old man was placed under remand for one day until tomorrow for suspected criminal intimidation.

The suspect from Taman Hui Sing was detained at the Kuching District police station yesterday following a report lodged by the complainant.

The complainant said that he was accused of setting fire on a car belonging to the suspect’s brother and was asked to pay compensation amounting to RM68,000.

The alleged incident occurred at Jalan Petanak at 3am on Dec 14.

The suspect was also said to have threatened the complainant. Fearing for his safety, the complainant headed to the police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code.