Sack of durians proves thieving teen’s downfall

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A teenager was handed over to police after he was caught stealing durians at a farm near a longhouse in Bekenu on Tuesday.

The matter came to light around 4am when the farm owner’s son-in-law and several friends arrived at the farm to collect durians, and saw the suspect putting the fruits into a gunny sack.

Realising he had been spotted, the teen tried to flee the scene but, burdened by his sack of stolen durians, was swiftly apprehended by the group.

He was subsequently handed over to the police along with the stolen fruits, said to be worth about RM400.

Deputy district police chief Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, who confirmed the arrest when contacted yesterday, said the 17-year-old suspect is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.