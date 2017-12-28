State DAP disapppointed CM resorts to ‘name calling’ in defence of LRT plan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak is disappointed that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has resorted to ‘name calling’ in defence of his proposed Light Rail Transit (LRT) project.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the chief minister, who came up with the proposal, should answer legitimate questions on the LRT plan rather than using derogatory words on any persons.

“More importantly, this is a project that concerns every Sarawakian. It’s our money that the government is going to spend to build the LRT. And it’s going to be a huge sum,” he said at a press conference today.

The Bandar Kuching MP alleged that the proposed LRT project which should cost over RM28 billion “could or may bankrupt our state’s reserve that’s built up over the decades”.

According to Chong, Sarawak’s reserve is presently worth about RM28 billion.

He felt that Abang Johari should inform Sarawakians of the estimated cost of the proposed LRT project, be it implemented by way of exchange of landed property or loan.

“There must be an estimated figure. And he should also tell us the estimated cost of operations and maintenance when this thing is up and running,” pointed out Chong.

He said Sarawakians would be most interested in the projected fares per kilometre given that the proposed LRT system is to covered four places namely Kuching, Serian, Samarahan and Santubong.

“And what is the estimated ridership? These questions have to be answered be for any government launches any project on public transport,” he added.

He said these in response to Abang Johari, who slammed the DAP last Saturday for undermining his LRT plan for Sarawak.

The Chief Minister even called DAP “paloi” (stupid) for rejecting the LRT project, adding that Sarawak has a new business model to implement the plan.