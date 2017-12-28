Task force to look into construction of new Tebedu ICQS

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SERIAN: Malaysia will soon have an Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) in Tebedu comparable to its Indonesian counterpart in Entikong.

Speaking to reporters during his working visit to the Tebedu ICQS today, Deputy Prime Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is hoping that a paperwork would be done soon to look into what is needed to built such facilities there.

He also revealed that a task force will be created in order to look into whether to upgrade the facilities in the Tebedu ICQS or to build a new complex altogether.

“Sarawak Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) will become the task force’s chairman and Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed will coordinate the task force at technical level.

“The task force have two weeks (from now) to hold a meeting and 60 days to prepare a paperwork which is then to be informed to the Economic Council and presented at the next cabinet meeting,” he added.

Apart from that, Zahid also commented that the construction of the new ICQS will be funded by both the federal and state government.

For him, the cooperation which sees half of the budget to build the Tebedu ICQS funded by the state government and another half funded by the federal government is a smart partnership between the two governments.

No figure on how much would it cost to build the new Tebedu ICQS has been revealed yet, as Zahid commented that the government needs a feedback from the task force.

Once completed, the new Tebedu ICQS will give a new image for the 10 goverment departments currently operating at the building.

Also present during Zahid’s visit were Abang Johari, Nur Jazlan, Immigration Department of Malaysia director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Human Resources Minister Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem and other government officials.

In 2016, Indonesian president Joko Widodo officiated a ceremony held at the Entikong ICQS to unveil the Entikong ICQS with a new look as the building underwent a major facelift.

During the ceremony, Joko also asked the people of Indonesia to compare the Entikong ICQS with the Tebedu ICQS as he expressed his joy of seeing the Entikong ICQS building having a massive upgrade with new facilities.

This was because after his first visit to the Entikong ICQS as Indonesia president he expressed his dismay at the conditions of the building while even comparing it to an animal stable at the time.