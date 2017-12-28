UPP Pujut slams Hadi’s wish for all-Malay cabinet

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: United People’s Party (UPP) Pujut has slammed Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s wish for an all-Malay cabinet.

In an opinion piece in PAS’ ‘HarakahDaily’, Hadi also said non-Muslims should only be accepted for areas of expertise and management but not in policy and conceptual matters.

UPP Pujut chairman Bruce Chai said such a biased position negates the voices of the country’s different ethnic and religious groups.

“I think it is very dangerous when politics dictates religion or religion dictates politics,” he said.

“Ideally, we could follow the composition percentage of races in government, particularly in the state, to reflect the harmonious multiracial setting of this diverse state and country.”

Chai said there should be equal representation in the cabinet, administration, and the government for the people’s voices to be heard.

He added there should in fact be greater Chinese representation in the cabinet, army, police, and different levels of the civil service and government.

“There should also be equal opportunities within that representation for promotion based on merit, performance and ability to serve the country,” he said.

Abdul Hadi had said the cabinet should only consist of Malays as they are the majority race.