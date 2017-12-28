Youth beaten, robbed by group after grandpa’s wake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A youth sustained injuries to his neck and back after he was beaten up and robbed by an unknown group of men in Siburan, near here yesterday.

The incident occurred just after midnight when the 20-year-old was approached by the group after attending a wake for his grandfather.

It is said the group forced him to the side of the road before demanding for his valuables, and then beat him with sticks after he had surrendered his gold necklace.

The assailants fled the scene immediately after while the victim sought help from family members to send him to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.