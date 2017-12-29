Boy gets hand stuck in cake mixer

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A five-year-old boy somehow managed to get his left hand stuck in an industrial-sized cake mixer yesterday, requiring firefighters to extricate him.

The incident occurred in a shop at Tapah Bazaar, along the Kuching-Serian road. Firemen had to be summoned to the scene after initial efforts to free the boy’s hand did not succeed.

A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Department said firefighters reached the scene at 12.20pm.

“They cut open the steel mixer using a tool to pull out the hand, which was bleeding,” he said.

The boy, who lost a significant amount of blood, was given treatment at the scene before being taken to the Sarawak General Hospital Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan. It is understood that the boy, who was admitted for treatment, is in a stable condition.