Christmas mood not dampened by fire in longhouse

LIMBANG: A second fire in less than 24 hours in this district almost razed a longhouse on Dec 27.

The incident affected 32 persons from Unit 18 and 19 of the 34-door Tuai Rumah Juing at Rantau Kurra, Kuala Mendalam in Medamit sub–district.

Limbang Fire Station received a distress call at 4.53pm and rushed a team of four volunteers to the site, arriving at about 6.06pm. However, residents managed to subdue the fire and prevented it from spreading to other units.

Firemen estimated the damage at about 40 per cent for Unit 18 and the ceiling of Unit 19 was burnt. No injuries was reported in the incident and the 309 residents were still in Christmas mood.