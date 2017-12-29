Cop pleads guilty to drug use, fined RM3,000

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A police personnel was fined RM3,000 in default five months in prison by a magistrates’ court here yesterday for consuming methamphetamine.

Amri Kiprawi, 45, appeared before Magistrate Zulhairil Sulaiman who convicted him on his own guilty plea under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. He was also ordered to be placed under police supervision for a period of two years. Amri admitted to committing the offence at the Kuching District police headquarters at 2.30am on June 3 last year.

In the same court room, a general worker was fined RM2,500 in default four months in prison for consuming drugs. Muhammed Nezri Azizi Sebawi, 30, committed the offence at 11am on March 17, 2015 at the Kuching district police headquarters.

In appealing for a lenient sentence, he told the court he felt remorse and promised not to repeat the same offence.