Extra tents for NY countdown in case of rain

MIRI: The organising committee for the city’s New Year countdown celebration at Marina Central Park has decided to erect additional tents to protect the public from bad weather in view of the current rainy season.

“The New Year countdown celebration for this year is very special for Miri as it is also a countdown celebration for Visit Miri Year (VMY) 2018.

“Thus, we will set up more tents at the event venue as we expect it to be a wet celebration due to the current unpredictable weather,” said organising chairman Councillor Ernest Goh in a press conference at Miri City Council (MCC) yesterday.

He also encouraged celebration-goers to bring umbrellas or raincoats during the event.

For public safety reason, he said the programme for the night would be cancelled only at the very last minute should the bad weather persist.

Even so, Goh said the eight-minute fireworks display would go on as scheduled.

He also revealed that MCC has put in place a ‘New Year countdown’ programme starting today (Dec 29) until Dec 31.

Dec 29 and 30 will see a bazaar held at the venue from 10am to 10pm, with stage events such as musical and dance performances held in the evening from 6pm till 10pm.

On Dec 31, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin will represent

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg as the guest-of-honour to officiate the countdown celebration-cum-launching of VMY 2018.

Goh said the organising committee will also reveal the VMY 2018 mascot and present prizes to the winners of MCC’s Tourism Video Contest, while stage performance scheduled from 6pm to 12.30am will showcase local talents.

To ease traffic congestion to the celebration venue, members of public are encouraged to use the ride-hailing services of GrabCar with the promotion code ‘VMY2018’.

“We will close the junction of Jalan Bandaraya that leads to the event venue starting from

3pm tomorrow (today), while a

full road closure will be imposed at several affected areas surrounding the event venue on New Year’s Eve.

VMY 2018 is a tourism initiative by MCC in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), Miri Resident Office, Miri District Office, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) and non-governmental organisations.

Some 30 events have been proposed for VMY 2018 such as the International Conference on Sustainable Building Asia (SBE), opening of Miri Handicraft Centre, 40th anniversary celebration of Malaysia Dragon Temple Krokop 5, Miss Grand Miri, Sarawak Native Festival, South East Asia Poet Convention, and reunion events for Curtin University, Shell and Petronas.

The events will add colour to existing signature events for the city such as Bazaar Gong Xi,

Miri Colours Rush Run, Miri Country Music Fest, Borneo International Jazz Festival, Miri International Marathon Run, AfroLatin Conference and many others.