Indonesian convicted for retaining stolen bike to be deported

KUCHING: A Indonesian man was sentenced to 15 months in prison by a magistrates’ court here yesterday for retaining a stolen motorcycle.

Alpandi Jotial from Kampung Jagoi Babang appeared before Magistrate Zulhairil Sulaiman who convicted him under Section 411 of the Penal Code, on his own guilty plea.

On June 30 this year, the motorcycle owner lodged a police report after finding the vehicle missing at 6am from a parking space of a homestaty along Jalan Sharif Mashor.

At 5pm the same day, a team of police from Bau discovered the vehicle after they arrested the accused. Inspection of the engine number confirmed that it was the stolen motorcycle.

Alpandi’s custodial sentence was ordered to take effect from yesterday and he would be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation upon completion of serving the sentence.