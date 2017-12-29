‘Kepok Opah’, an attraction at cross street bazaar

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TAIPING: The ‘Kepok Opah’, a traditional snack made from tapioca, is among the attractions at the Cross Street Bazaar in Jalan Lim Tee Hooi, here.

Kepok Opah trader, Shahrul Nizam Hashim, 41, said the snack was made from boiled tapioca that was rolled thin before being shaped into a round ‘kepok’.

“It is dried for two days before being fried in hot oil.

“However, you don’t have to fry it long. After letting it cool for a while, you can eat the snack with peanut sauce,” he said when met, here, yesterday.

Shahrul Nizam said his wife, Norazniza Zainal Abidin, 35, helped him to sell the snack that was rarely found at bazaars.

“In the effort to promote traditional food to the public, I learnt how to make Kepok Opah from the elders.

The public response has been overwhelming, enabling me to increase my income,” he added.

The Cross Street Bazaar is being held for seven days until Dec 31 in conjunction with the Larut British Malaya programme at Taiping Heritage Town. — Bernama