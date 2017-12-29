Sarawak 

KTS Trading offers good buys during Customers Appreciation Day

Stihl products at promotional price.

SIBU: KTS Trading Sdn Bhd is holding a three-day ‘Customers Appreciation Day’ between 8am and 1pm until Dec 30 at KTS headquarters in Market Road here.

Among the items on promotion during this event are Stihl chainsaws, brush cutters, high pressure cleaners, battery shrub shears and lawn mowers.

There are also food items produced by KTS’s subsidiaries such as Daddy instant noodles, Royal B honey, Sabisco cracker sandwich and Wanfa fish snacks.

The annual event, which began yesterday is being held as a show of appreciation for its customers.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2017 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.