Kuching recorded highest rainfall in 2016 — Dept

PUTRAJAYA: Kuching station, Sarawak recorded the highest annual rainfall last year with a reading of 5,423.0 mm compared to 4,545.5 mm in 2015, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

The department in a statement yesterday said the lowest annual rainfall in 2016 was recorded at Temerloh station, Pahang at 1,397.8 mm in 2016 compared to 1,193.2 mm in 2015.

“In addition, Malaysia experienced warm and humid climate where in 2016 the lowest temperature was recorded in Cameron Highlands, Pahang at 16.2 degrees Celsius (ºC) while the highest temperature was recorded in Jerantut station, Pahang (34.2ºC).

“This reading is an increase from that in 2015 where the lowest temperature recorded was 15.9ºC (Cameron Highlands) and the highest temperature was 33.8ºC (Temerloh),” it said.

Meanwhile, 12.8 million hectares were recorded last year as permanent forest reserves which played the role of retaining excess rainwater and preventing extreme water run-offs.

Of these, 0.7 million hectares are peat swamp forests and 0.6 million hectares are mangrove swamps.

The department also said that demand for clean water supply rose in tandem with the increase in population in 2016, with the volume of water supplied to consumers increasing by 377 million litres a day to 16,536 million litres from 16,159 million litres a day in 2015. — Bernama