Malaysia to seek extradition of Sarawak youth held in Pakistan

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SERIAN: Malaysia will seek the extradition of a Sarawakian youth who was detained in Karachi, Pakistan last Saturday for allegedly attempting to smuggle firearms out of the country.

Deputy Prime Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is currently working closely with Interpol to acquire further information on the suspect.

“We want to bring the man back to the country and once he is back in the country, he will be detained, investigated and prosecuted according to the laws of the country. We will request for the extradition via the country’s Mutual Legal Assistance with Pakistan,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Tebedu yesterday, Ahmad Zahid also thanked the Pakistan security forces for detaining the man as Malaysia does not compromise with those who smuggle firearms.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested at Jinnah International Airport while boarding a Malaysia-bound Thai Airways flight TG 342.

It was reported that Pakistani authorities seized four pistols, eight ammunition magazines and 70 bullets hidden in his bag and shoes.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi Harun had confirmed the youth’s arrest, saying the suspect was being probed over possible links to the Islamic State (IS) terror group.

Bernama on Wednesday reported that the residence of the youth’s family in Semariang, Petra Jaya was quiet and seemingly abandoned.

A neighbour told the national news agency that the suspect’s father had been avoiding the public ever since the news of his son’s arrest broke, and would only return to the house late at night.

The neighbour was also quoted as saying he could not believe what had happened as the youth was known to be a “quiet and shy person”.

The youth – the second of four siblings – is a student of a private college here and lives with his father and a sibling following the divorce of his parents. He was last seen attending a wedding reception here on Dec 10.