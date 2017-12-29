MP: Felcra a catalyst for successful rural development

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Felcra Berhad is an entity that has become an important catalyst for successful rural development through its various programmes.

Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang said apart from developing land as its core business, Felcra is also unique as it always places social obligation as its priority.

“Indeed, we can say that Felcra is an important agent for transforming rural development,” she said yesterday.

Rubiah was speaking during Felcra’s ‘Back-to-School’ event at the Civic Centre here during which 134 students from Samarahan received new school bags, uniforms and other school-related essentials.

“The generosity of Felcra will lighten the financial burden of parents especially at the beginning of the school year.

“These school bags, school uniform, socks and writing material mean a lot to the students too,” she said.

Rubiah added that Felcra’s gesture can help spur the students to do well in school, and lauded the agency for not only developing land and farms, but also developing the social and economic status of its participants to uplift their standard of living.

“Felcra has done so much over the last 51 years to assist its participants since its establishment, and this (distribution of school essentials) will really benefit the people in rural areas, especially in Kota Samarahan.”

Felcra Berhad Sarawak officer Mohd Jamil Muahamad Hanifiah said the agency will distribute aid in stages to 663 students in the state, namely in Kota Samarahan (134); Kampung Seduku Melayu, Sri Aman (28); Kampung Belimbing, Kuching (151); and in Limbang (350).

Kota Samarahan District Officer Mohd Aini Wahap was also present at the event.