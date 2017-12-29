Najib’s assurance of restoring state’s right a blackmail — Dr Yii

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s recent assurance on restoring Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) on the condition of no talks of Sarawak seceding from Malaysia and Sarawakians must support Barisan Nasional (BN) has been termed as a ‘blackmail’.

The prime minister’s statement made during the closing of Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) triennial delegates conference last Saturday is even described as disrespecting Sarawakians and MA63.

“In his (Najib) address, he held the people of Sarawak to ransom claiming he will only restore Sarawak’s rights under MA63 on the condition that there are no talks of secession from Malaysia and that Sarawakians must support BN.

“This is an outright blackmail and a disrespect to the people of Sarawak as well as the principle of the international agreement,” said Dr Kelvin Yii, a special assistant to Bandar Kuching MP and state Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen, in a press statement yesterday.

Dr Yii said Sarawak’s rights under MA63 are ‘not for him (Najib) to use as a political tool’.

“Fact of the matter is, it was the very same BN government that eroded our rights over the years in the first place, and yet he (Najib) had the nerve to set conditions for their return.

“This is akin to a thief coming to your house to steal your belongings and then setting conditions for the return of the belongings that is rightfully yours,” he said.

He said Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto pledged to recognise MA63 and return certain autonomous rights to Sarawak once the opposition coalition came into power.

He said Sarawak already gave a strong mandate to BN in the 2013 general election and 2016 state election with BN holding 80 per cent and close to 90 per cent of the seats, respectively.

“Yet little is done in terms of returning our rights. We need to ask whether Najib and the current BN government with multiple ‘u-turns’ and broken promises can be trusted.”

He said many leaders from the ruling coalition had argued that past leaders were ‘naive and wrong’ to have given away the state’s rights but the current leaders are determined to get them back.

“However, they have failed to consider the fact that the current leaders’ constant support for the ‘thief’ even with full knowledge of what happened is worse in comparison to the past leaders who may have been naive or ignorant in giving away our rights.

“I am not saying that past leaders did not have to be accountable for their decision, but the current leaders knowingly empower and support the very same government that took away our rights in the first place, on top of supporting the government that is caught up in multiple alleged international financial scandals as well as the constant abuse of power and infringement of basic human rights,” he added.

Dr Yii said the so-called local parties in BN Sarawak ‘are accomplice to the alleged crime and sending a message to our children that people who steal from others and mismanage our country can get away as long as their self-interest is protected’.

He said a decision by the voters in the next general elections would not just affect the socio-economic standing of Malaysia but also send a message to future generations.

“The message is whether we take the bold step to change or continue to support a thief since it may be more convenient for our very own benefit,” he added.