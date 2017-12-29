New SK Pulau Seduku ready for 2018 school term

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SRI AMAN: Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) members of SK Pulau Seduku were delighted to see the newly completed building being lighted up last night after months of agony in waiting for the long-delayed project to be completed.

PTA chairman Datuk Wan Abdillah Edruce extended their heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Education Minister and Works Minister for helping the school, as well as the State Education Department.

“Our very special thanks to JPN Sarawak, especially the development officer, Awang Bakhtiar for helping us yesterday.

“Awang Bakhtiar went the extra mile by borrowing chairs from a nearby school and transported them to SK Pulau Seduku with the help of police trucks.

“We had a meeting yesterday and it was agreed that the children will study in the new school building next school term. The main contractors representatives were also present with all kind of excuses and we blasted them.

“We are fortunate that JPN Sarawak understand our predicament and Awang Bakhtiar for going the extra mile to help us despite having to rush to SK Buda after helping us,” Wan Abdillah said.

All basic infrastructure needed for the new school term will made ready before school starts on January 2.