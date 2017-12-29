Oppein year-end promotion on cabinetry

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Oppein Kuching branch is holding a fabulous year-end promotion starting today until Dec 31.

The highlight of the promotion is cabinetry for the kitchen and the entire house, where customers can get customised Oppein cabinets at bargain prices as well as free gifts. Customers are advised to bring along the layout of their houses to get free quotations during the promotion.

Oppein provides professional one-stop solution service for interior design, renovation, custom-made cabinets for the whole house including installation.

Purchasers get free whole-life after sales service and warranty up to five years.

Visit Oppein at Sublot 25, Soho 188 East, Jalan Wan Alwi, Tabuan Jaya today and tomorrow

from 9am until 6pm, and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday. For enquiries, call Oppein Sarawak at 017- 5930993 or 082-505993.