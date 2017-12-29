PKR Women: Why the extension of postal voters?

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Women is seeking clarification from the Election Commission (EC) on the identity of security and health personnel it referred to as new postal voters.

Its national vice chairman Voon Shiak Ni said the EC should clarify the matter as soon as possible for it to be seen as transparent and supporting a fair and clean electoral process.

“The extension of postal voters category is defeating the purpose of democratic electoral system as it is a move by the EC to help Barisan Nasional (BN) to hold on to power after the next general election.”

EC director-general Datuk Seri Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim announced recently that firemen on duty during the upcoming general election would be allowed to cast their ballots via postal voting. The EC has also extended postal voting to all ‘security and health personnel’.

“There are about 12,000 firemen nationwide and to extend the category of postal voters to security and health personnel would mean an additional hundreds of thousands of postal votes if the security personnel is to include Rela (People’s Voluntary Corps) members on-duty.

“The most recent statistics show there are about three million Rela members nationwide,” Voon said.