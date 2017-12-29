Sentencing for two women shoplifters adjourned

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Two women who pleaded guilty to shoplifting children clothes from a shopping mall in the city will know their fate on Jan 22.

Yesterday, the accused aged 18 and 19 years old had their sentencing adjourned pending a social report as they are juvenile offenders.

However the 19-year-old accused is married and has one child while the other accused is unemployed. They admitted to have 13 sets of Kiki Lala brand of clothes and three pairs of Polo Brand shirts at 8.15pm on Dec 24.

They are facing a charge under Section 380 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment term up to 10 years and also liable to fine, upon conviction.