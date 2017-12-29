SFC clarifies: Sale of crocodile meat in Serian legal

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Responding to photos of a man selling crocodile meat that have gone viral in the social media, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) has issued a statement confirming that the sale was legal since the seller possesses a valid licence to do so.

“Shortly after noon yesterday, SFC Kuching’s Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) was dispatched to Serian wet market where the meat seller was reported to ply his trade. The trader was able to produce a licence granting him permission to legally sell crocodile meat as required by law,” the statement reads.

With the current status of estuarine crocodiles in CITES Appendix II, local communities can now get involved in the process of sustainable utilisation of this species either through legal harvest, collection of its eggs from the wild, farming, ranching and trade.

As estuarine crocodiles are still a protected species under the State law, any harvest from the wild requires a licence from the Controller of Wild Life. Anyone illegally involved in these activities shall be guilty of an offence and the penalty is imprisonment for one year and a fine of RM10,000.