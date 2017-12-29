Signing of ‘Aku Janji Majikan’ a must for employers hiring foreign workers

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

PUTRA JAYA: It is compulsory for employers who have been granted a certificate to hire foreign workers by the Ministry of Human Resources to sign the ‘Aku Janji Majikan’ ‘Employers Pledge Agreement).

The agreement is a pledge by employers of their obligation in covering the full cost of the levy payment in employing each foreign worker, commencing Jan 1 next year.

“A total of 5,687 employers from the various sectors have signed the pledge which involved the employment of 160,131 new foreign workers since Feb 1 this year,” the ministry said in a press statement received here yesterday.

The ministry also said that as of Dec 19, a total of 522 employers who had confirmed hiring 11,514 new foreign workers but who had yet to sign the pledge, must do so as soon as possible.

The statement further disclosed that the government’s decision requiring employers to fully cover the cost of levy effective Jan 1, 2018, is also applicable to all employers employing foreign workers before Feb 1 2017.

Since March 25, 2016, the government has decided that the payment of levy for foreign worker in various economic sectors would be fully funded by the employers.

This was supposed to be implemented on Jan 1, 2017 but was postponed to Jan 1, 2018 following an appeal from various employers’ unions to give them some time before implementing the ruling. The statement said the postponement was to allow employers a one and a half year grace period to comply with the new ruling.