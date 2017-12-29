Tanjung Manis fire station to be operational Jan 1 next year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The Tanjung Manis fire station near here costing RM5,677,791.60 will be operational by Jan 1, 2018, taking the total number of fire stations in Sarawak to 30.

State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director Nor Hisham Mohammad said the new Category D station will be manned by 22 firemen and one officer with one fire rescue tender (fire engine).

“With the inclusion of Tanjung Manis fire station, Sarawak now has 30 fire stations altogether,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Nor Hisham recalled in the past, firemen and fire engines had to be deployed from Sibu in fire cases.

It took firemen one hour 38 minutes to reach Tanjung Manis, he added.

Hence, the Tanjung Manis station will benefit all as response time will be significantly faster than having to deploy assistance from Sibu.

According to the director, the next fire station scheduled to be completed will be in Daro.

“The Daro station to be completed on Sept 10, 2018 and costing RM6,715,100.”